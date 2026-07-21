Want To Win Rs 1.25 Lakh? Centre's Auditor CAG Opens Research Competition

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has joined hands with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) to launch the CAG-ICSSR Research Article Competition. The competition offers a total prize pool of nearly Rs 1 crore, sponsored by the Office of the CAG.

The initiative aims to encourage students to develop research skills in public finance, fiscal governance and data analysis. It is also intended to improve awareness about government auditing, accountability and evidence-based policymaking among young researchers.

Students enrolled in undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) or doctoral programmes at recognised institutions are eligible to participate.

Direct link to apply here

Important Dates

Participants can submit their research articles by:

August 31 for the state-level competition

September 30 for the national-level competition

Research Topics

Students can write their research articles on any of the following themes:

Fiscal federalism and governance

Social sector spending

Skilling, employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

Empowering urban and rural local bodies

Research Article Guidelines

The article must be submitted in PDF format.

UG and PG students: 4,000-5,000 words

Doctoral students: 5,000-6,000 words

According to the official guidelines, the research paper should include:

Introduction

Conceptual and theoretical background

Statement of the problem

Objectives

Methodology

Data analysis and findings

Discussion

Conclusion

Policy suggestions and future recommendations

Selection Process

The competition will be held in multiple stages. After the submission deadline, all entries will be screened and evaluated by expert committees through a blind review process, where reviewers will assess the papers without knowing the authors' identities.

Based on the evaluation, the top three research articles will be selected at both the state and national levels.

Prize Money

State Level

First Prize: Rs 75,000

Rs 75,000 Second Prize: Rs 50,000

Rs 50,000 Third Prize: Rs 25,000

National Level

First Prize: Rs 1,25,000

Rs 1,25,000 Second Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Rs 1,00,000 Third Prize: Rs 75,000

The competition is expected to give students an opportunity to showcase their research skills while contributing ideas on important public policy and governance issues.