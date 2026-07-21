Want To Win Rs 1.25 Lakh? Centre's Auditor CAG Opens Research Competition

- CAG and ICSSR launched a research article competition with a Rs 1 crore prize pool
- Students in UG, PG, and doctoral programs can submit articles on fiscal and governance topics
- Submission deadlines are August 31 for state-level and September 30 for national-level rounds
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has joined hands with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) to launch the CAG-ICSSR Research Article Competition. The competition offers a total prize pool of nearly Rs 1 crore, sponsored by the Office of the CAG.
The initiative aims to encourage students to develop research skills in public finance, fiscal governance and data analysis. It is also intended to improve awareness about government auditing, accountability and evidence-based policymaking among young researchers.
Students enrolled in undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) or doctoral programmes at recognised institutions are eligible to participate.
Important Dates
Participants can submit their research articles by:
- August 31 for the state-level competition
- September 30 for the national-level competition
- Research Topics
- Students can write their research articles on any of the following themes:
- Fiscal federalism and governance
- Social sector spending
- Skilling, employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)
- Empowering urban and rural local bodies
Research Article Guidelines
- The article must be submitted in PDF format.
- UG and PG students: 4,000-5,000 words
- Doctoral students: 5,000-6,000 words
According to the official guidelines, the research paper should include:
- Introduction
- Conceptual and theoretical background
- Statement of the problem
- Objectives
- Methodology
- Data analysis and findings
- Discussion
- Conclusion
- Policy suggestions and future recommendations
- Selection Process
The competition will be held in multiple stages. After the submission deadline, all entries will be screened and evaluated by expert committees through a blind review process, where reviewers will assess the papers without knowing the authors' identities.
Based on the evaluation, the top three research articles will be selected at both the state and national levels.
Prize Money
State Level
- First Prize: Rs 75,000
- Second Prize: Rs 50,000
- Third Prize: Rs 25,000
National Level
- First Prize: Rs 1,25,000
- Second Prize: Rs 1,00,000
- Third Prize: Rs 75,000
The competition is expected to give students an opportunity to showcase their research skills while contributing ideas on important public policy and governance issues.