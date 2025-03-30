Want To Study MBBS In Russia? Check Top 10 Colleges For Indian Students

In India, students have the option to pursue a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from either government or private colleges. However, while government colleges offer affordable tuition fees, private colleges often come with hefty price tags, making it challenging for many aspiring medical students to achieve their goals.



Consequently, numerous students explore the possibility of studying abroad, seeking quality education at more affordable costs. Several countries offer medical programs at lower fees compared to Indian institutions, with Russia emerging as a favored destination due to its esteemed global reputation and rigorous educational standards.

Here is a list of the top 10 medical colleges in Russia, as per the latest QR ranking 2025:

1. Sechenov University, situated in Moscow, is the top university in Russia, with a world ranking of 186.

2. Lomonosov Moscow State University ranks second, with a world ranking of 301-350.

3. Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University ranks third, with a world ranking of 401-450.

4. RUDN University ranks fourth, with a world ranking of 451-500.

5. Saint Petersburg State University ranks fifth, with a world ranking of 501-550.

6. Pavlov University ranks sixth, with a world ranking of 551-600.

7. Kazan (Volga region) Federal University ranks seventh, with a world ranking of 651-700.

8. Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT/Moscow Phystech) ranks eighth, with a world ranking of 651-700.

9. HSE University ranks ninth, with a world ranking of 701-850.

10. North-Western State Medical University ranks tenth, with a world ranking of 701-850.

Why Choose Russia For MBBS?

Indian students considering MBBS abroad should look to Russia due to its numerous advantages. Russia offers an affordable fee structure for medical education, making it a viable option for those who cannot afford India's private colleges.

Russian universities also provide modern infrastructure, equipped with equipment and facilities, allowing students to gain hands-on experience.

Many Russian universities offer English-medium MBBS programs, eliminating language barriers. Furthermore, Russia's rich culture, history, and welcoming environment make it an attractive destination, helping international students feel at home as they adjust to life abroad.