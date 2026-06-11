Want To Study In Switzerland? Check Swiss Scholarships For 2027-28 Intake

Study In Switzerland: Are you planning to study abroad or still shortlisting countries offering scholarships to international students? Switzerland has announced the next intake of its highly regarded Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships for the academic year 2027-2028, opening new opportunities for international students, researchers, and artists across 183 countries.

The application window will officially open on 20 August 2026, marking the beginning of one of the most competitive global scholarship processes administered by the Swiss Confederation through the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS/ESKAS).

The programme continues to serve as a major gateway for advanced research, doctoral studies, and artistic training at Switzerland's top universities and research institutions.

Wide Range Of Academic Opportunities



The 2027-28 cycle will once again include multiple scholarship categories, such as PhD scholarships, research fellowships, and art master's scholarships. These opportunities are aimed at candidates who have already completed at least a master's degree in most academic fields.

Research-focused applicants will be able to carry out projects under the guidance of Swiss academic supervisors, while doctoral candidates may enrol in PhD programmes at leading Swiss institutions. The art scholarship category will support selected international students pursuing master's-level studies in creative disciplines.

Fields Include Science, Technology, And Humanities



The programme is open across a broad range of disciplines, including engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, life sciences, biotechnology, environmental and climate sciences, physics, chemistry, mathematics, economics, business studies, political science, international relations, social sciences, architecture, agriculture, sustainability studies, humanities, linguistics, as well as arts and design.

Successful applicants may conduct their research or studies at some of Switzerland's most prominent institutions, including ETH Zurich, EPFL, and various federal research institutes and laboratories.

What the Scholarship Offers

Selected candidates under the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships typically receive monthly financial support along with access to advanced research infrastructure. The programme also provides academic supervision from Swiss experts, opportunities for international collaboration, and exposure to Europe's innovation ecosystem.

Beyond funding, the scholarship is widely recognised for enabling scholars to participate in high-level research environments and global academic networks.

Application Preparation And Requirements



While detailed country-specific guidelines will be released closer to the application launch, candidates are advised to begin preparing key documents in advance. These generally include academic transcripts, a CV, degree certificates, a research proposal or study plan, a motivation letter, recommendation letters, language proficiency proof (if required), and a valid passport copy.

For research and PhD applicants, securing confirmation from a Swiss academic supervisor is often a crucial part of the application process.

Application Timeline

The scholarship cycle will unfold in several stages. Country-specific instructions are expected in August 2026, followed by the official opening of applications on 20 August 2026. Submissions will continue until the end of 2026 through Swiss embassies and diplomatic missions.

Applications will then be evaluated in early 2027. Final results are expected by May 2027, with selected scholars beginning their programmes in Switzerland from September 2027 onwards.