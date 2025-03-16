Want To Study Computer Science? Check India's Top Institutes As Per QS Rankings 2025

QS Rankings 2025: Traditional engineering branches like Mechanical, Civil, and Electronics and Communication are still in demand, but Computer Science Engineering is rapidly gaining popularity among students due to its exceptional career prospects. This field focuses on developing skilled professionals for the expanding information technology and software industries.

For students aspiring to pursue Computer Science, here's a list of India's best universities, as ranked by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in 2025.

QS Subject Rankings and Institutes

64: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

76: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

107: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

110: Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

110: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

110: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

110: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India

201-250: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

251-300: Anna University

251-300: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

251-300: University of Delhi

301-350: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS Pilani)

301-350: Chandigarh University

351-400: SRM Institute of Science and Technology

401-450: Indian Statistical Institute

The official notification reads: "Over 800 universities have been included in our ranking of the top Computer Science & Information Systems degrees. While the top three universities are all based in the US, Singapore, the UK, and Switzerland are all represented at least once among the top 10. Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona is the highest-ranked new entrant this year, debuting in the ranking at joint 175th, making it the fourth-best university in Spain for Computer Science."

While globally, The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is ranked as the best university in the world for Computer Science. Stanford University holds the second position, while Carnegie Mellon University ranks third. The National University of Singapore (NUS) is ranked fifth, and the University of Oxford also holds a top position.