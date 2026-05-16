Want To Study Abroad? Know Everything About National Overseas Scholarship

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has started the application process for the National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27. Students who wish to study abroad under this government scheme can now apply online from April 24, 2026. The last date to submit the application form is June 2, 2026, while the correction window will remain open till June 7.

The National Overseas Scholarship is an important initiative that supports students from disadvantaged communities in pursuing higher education in foreign universities. The scheme offers financial help for Master's and PhD courses and aims to create better educational and career opportunities for deserving candidates.

Who Can Apply for National Overseas Scholarship 2026-27?

The National Overseas Scholarship is specially designed for students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Denotified Tribes, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, landless agricultural labourers, and traditional artisan families.

Selected candidates receive financial support for tuition fees, living expenses, travel costs, and other academic expenses while studying abroad. The scholarship helps students achieve global exposure and improve their social and economic conditions through quality education.

Candidates interested in applying must carefully check the eligibility conditions before filling out the form. Applicants are advised to keep all academic and personal documents ready to avoid mistakes during registration.

How to Apply for National Overseas Scholarship?

Students can apply through the official scholarship portal by completing the online registration process. While filling out the form, candidates must enter all details correctly because the ministry has clearly stated that no changes can be made after final submission.

Incomplete application forms will not be accepted by the authorities. Therefore, applicants should carefully review every detail before submitting the form online.

The National Overseas Scholarship gives students from weaker sections of society a chance to study at reputed international universities. For many families, studying abroad often remains a distant dream because of high expenses. This scholarship programme helps bridge that gap and encourages talented students to build a brighter future through global education opportunities.

