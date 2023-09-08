Want to Study Abroad? Here Are World's Top 5 Universities

Many universities abroad offer scholarships to Indian students. (Representative image)

Are you considering pursuing higher education at one of the world's top 100 universities? According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs, 2022 saw a record-breaking number of over 1.3 million Indian students heading abroad for their studies. This surge in international education opportunities has been made more accessible through the availability of education loans. In recent times, many Indian students have seized these opportunities and secured premium job prospects thanks to their outstanding academic records and qualifications. Additionally, numerous prestigious universities offer high-quality education along with scholarships and opportunities for campus placements.

Here are the top five universities in the world, according to the latest QS World University Rankings:



Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) - United States



The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is a distinctly American university with a global reach. Founded to help the United States industrialize, MIT has produced many innovative graduates who have created new technologies and industries, and in turn, millions of American jobs. At the same time, MIT is a magnet for talent from around the world.

University of Cambridge - United Kingdom

The University of Cambridge stands as a prestigious institution globally renowned for its exceptional educational offerings. It offers a dynamic and personalized learning journey, consistently achieving high rankings in both national and international educational assessments. Cambridge is celebrated for the excellence of its teaching and research, and its graduates are highly sought after by employers. Cambridge operates on a 'collegiate' model, comprising various academic faculties, departments, and 31 colleges (with 29 of them open for undergraduate applications). The university provides an extensive array of over 30 undergraduate courses spanning more than 65 subjects.

Source: undergraduate.study.cam.ac.uk



University of Oxford - United Kingdom



The University of Oxford holds the distinction of being the oldest university in the English-speaking world.



Oxford University is organized into four academic divisions: Humanities, Mathematical, Physical and Life Sciences; Medical Sciences; and Social Sciences. The university excels particularly in the field of sciences and is globally ranked as the number one institution for medicine.



Oxford offers a diverse range of 48 undergraduate degree programmes, covering various disciplines spanning from the traditional sciences to humanities, law, languages, and fine arts. Additionally, students have the option to pursue joint honors programs, such as Philosophy and Theology or Archaeology and Anthropology.



Currently, tuition fees for UK students are set at the annual maximum of 9,250 pounds, with the option of government loans to cover the entire amount. There are also loans available to assist with living expenses throughout the entire three-year study period. International students from outside the EU are subject to significantly higher tuition fees.

Harvard University - United States

Founded in 1636, Harvard University stands as the oldest institution of higher education in the United States. When applying to Harvard, prospective students have the option to submit their applications through the Common Application, Coalition Application, or Universal College Application. The university does not show preference for any particular application method. The application process encompasses various components, including the completion of forms, essay responses, two teacher evaluations, a secondary school report containing transcripts and a mid-year school report, as well as either two SAT subject tests and an ACT test or writing component.



Stanford University - United States



Stanford University is a place where students can explore big ideas, learn across disciplines, and become global citizens. The university admits about 1,700 freshmen each year, and each applicant is reviewed for academic excellence, intellectual vitality, and personal context.