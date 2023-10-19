Want To Study Abroad? Explore Scholarships And Job Prospects In Maldives

International students can find promising jobs in Maldives' booming tourism and hospitality sector.

The Maldives provides a range of scholarships for international students looking to pursue higher education in the country. These scholarships are made available by the government, universities, and private organisations. Given the Maldives' prominence as a tourist destination, various job opportunities are tied to the hospitality industry. International students, particularly those with relevant experience or qualifications, may explore job prospects in establishments such as hotels, resorts, and restaurants.

Here are some of the most sought-after scholarships for international students in the Maldives:

Government Scholarships:

Maldives Government Scholarship: Administered by the Maldives Ministry of Education, this scholarship supports international students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies in the Maldives. It covers tuition fees, accommodation, and a monthly stipend.

Islamic University of Maldives Scholarship: The Islamic University of Maldives offers this scholarship to international students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies in Islamic Studies. It covers tuition fees, accommodation, and a monthly stipend.

Link to check scholarships provided by Maldives government



University Scholarships:



Maldives National University Scholarship: The Maldives National University extends this scholarship to international students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies at the university. It covers tuition fees and provides a monthly stipend.

Villa College Scholarship: Villa College offers this scholarship to international students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies at the college. It covers tuition fees and provides a monthly stipend.

Private Scholarships:



Kreditkortsval Scholarship Programme for Economics Students: Kreditkortsval provides this scholarship to international students seeking undergraduate or postgraduate studies in economics at a Swedish university or an equivalent institution abroad. It covers tuition fees and offers a monthly stipend.

Education Future International Scholarship: Education Future International extends this scholarship to international students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies in any field. It covers tuition fees and provides a monthly stipend.



Most of these scholarships usually require applicants to demonstrate a good level of English language proficiency, usually through the submission of TOEFL or IELTS scores.

Job prospects

International students in the Maldives can look forward to promising employment opportunities, especially in sectors closely tied to the country's primary economic areas. The tourism and hospitality sector, which is the largest contributor to the Maldives' GDP. Those with qualifications or experience in the hospitality industry stand a good chance of securing positions in resorts, hotels, restaurants, and related businesses.

Additionally, the fisheries industry, the second-largest employment provider in the Maldives, offers prospects for individuals with expertise in marine biology, aquaculture, or fisheries management.