Want To Pursue Research In Canada? University Of Toronto Offers 3 Fellowships

The University of Toronto Scarborough in Canada has invited nominations for its 2026-27 Postdoctoral Fellowship Programme. The university will offer up to three fellowships to recent doctoral graduates seeking to pursue research in their chosen fields.

According to the official university website, the programme is open to both domestic and international candidates. The fellowships will support researchers for two years, with funding of up to CAD 59,000 per year towards salary and employment-related costs. Partially funded fellowships are also available.

Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies

University Of Toronto Postdoctoral Fellowships: Important Dates

Candidates and their prospective supervisors must complete the application process within the prescribed deadlines.

Notice of intent deadline: October 27, 2026, by 11:59 pm

October 27, 2026, by 11:59 pm Application deadline: November 10, 2026, by 11:59 pm

November 10, 2026, by 11:59 pm Announcement of results: February 2027

February 2027 Fellowship start date: Between May 1, 2027, and January 15, 2028

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have obtained, or expect to obtain, a PhD or an equivalent doctoral degree. They should normally have completed their degree within the three years before the fellowship begins. Special circumstances, including parental or medical leave, may be considered.

Applicants must demonstrate academic excellence and strong research potential. They must also secure a supervisor who holds a tenured or tenure-stream faculty position at the University of Toronto Scarborough.

Candidates who have previously held more than one postdoctoral appointment are not eligible. Applicants must complete all doctoral degree requirements before fellowship funding can be released.

Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies

How Much Funding Is Available?

The full fellowship provides CAD 59,000 per year, while the partial fellowship provides CAD 29,500 per year towards the fellow's salary and employment-related costs.

For partially funded fellowships, the supervisor or department must match the award and cover any additional costs, as required by the programme.

How To Apply

Interested candidates should contact a potential faculty supervisor at the University of Toronto Scarborough and discuss their proposed research. The supervisor must nominate the candidate and coordinate the application.

The application package includes a nomination form, a supervisor's letter of support, a research proposal, a curriculum vitae, details of research contributions and leadership, and two academic reference letters.

The notice of intent must be submitted by October 27, while the complete application package must be submitted as a single PDF by November 10, 2026.

Candidates can check the eligibility requirements and application instructions on the official University of Toronto Scarborough website utsc.utoronto.ca.