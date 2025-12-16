Switzerland Invites STEM Students To Apply For Fully Funded Summer Internship

Switzerland Fully-Funded Summer Internship: Switzerland continues to attract talented students through its summer internship programmes, particularly in STEM and research-driven fields. ETH Zurich, one of Europe's leading public universities, has invited applications for its fully funded Summer Internship Programme 2026 and the Student Summer Research Fellowship. The opportunities are open to students worldwide, including those from India.

Who Can Apply

The Summer Internship Programme is open to Bachelor's and Master's students in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics and related disciplines. Third-year and final-year undergraduate students, along with Master's students, are eligible to apply.

The programme is scheduled for two months, ideally starting from June 15, 2026, with a standard 40-hour work week.

Here's direct link to apply

Stipend, Allowance and Benefits

Selected interns will receive a tax-free daily allowance of CHF 93 (approximately Rs 10,600). In addition, ETH Zurich will provide health insurance coverage, travel support to Switzerland, accommodation assistance, and access to specialised IT and physics lectures.

Students are supported not just academically but financially, allowing them to focus entirely on research and learning.

ETH Student Summer Research Fellowship (SSRF)

ETH Zurich's Computer Science Department also offers the Student Summer Research Fellowship, a two-month research programme running from July to August. The fellowship is open to undergraduate and graduate students worldwide, except those enrolled at ETH Zurich.

Research opportunities are available in areas such as machine learning, information security, robotics, computer systems, programming languages, bio and medical informatics, human-computer interaction, theory and visual computing.

Fellowship Stipend and Accommodation

Selected fellows will receive a total stipend of CHF 4,000 for two months to cover housing and living expenses. Travel and visa costs will be reimbursed, and accommodation will be arranged in student housing with single rooms and shared facilities.

Programme Experience and Networking

Fellows will work in leading ETH Zurich research labs under world-class faculty. The programme also includes social and networking events, offering students an opportunity to explore Zurich and other parts of Switzerland during the summer.

Application Process and Deadlines

Applications must be submitted online with a CV, academic transcripts and a statement of purpose. Deadlines for ETH Zurich summer programmes typically fall between December and January 26. For the ETH Student Summer Research Fellowship, the application window is from November 1 to December 16, 2025, until 13:00 CET.

Visa and Schengen Stay Rules

ETH Zurich has advised international applicants to carefully check Swiss entry regulations. Third-country nationals, regardless of visa obligation status, can use the Schengen short-stay calculator to determine eligibility for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period in the Schengen Area, as regulated by the State Secretariat for Migration.

With competitive funding, global eligibility and access to top-tier research facilities, ETH Zurich's Summer Internship Programme and Research Fellowship remain among the most sought-after opportunities for STEM students worldwide.

