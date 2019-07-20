Rajasthan State Certificate In Information Technology (RSCIT) Exam Result Out

VMOU RSCIT Result Declared: Know How To Check

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), formerly Kota Open University, has declared the result of the exam held for Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT). The RSCIT result is available on the official website of VMOU at rkcl.vmou.ac.in. The RSCIT exam was held on June 30. In the VMOU portal the result is available district wise. Candidates can download the result either by using their roll number or else using their name and date of birth. The last exam for RSCIT was held on March 3.

Download VMOU RSCIT Result

VMOU RSCIT Result: Know How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, vmou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the " RS-CIT Examination Result" on the homepage

Step 3: Select your District first and chose an option to search your results, By Roll No or Name and Date of Birth.

After the completion of the exam, VMOU had released the answer keys online. Candidates were allowed to raise objection against the answer key till July 4.

RSCIT is an IT course offered by the government of Rajasthan in collaboration with Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Ltd. The said exam is an entrance exam and candidates who qualify the examination will be offered admission at the varsity based on their merit.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.