VMOU RSCIT Answer Key 2019 Released For September Exam

VMOU RSCIT answer key for September 2019 exam has been released

VMOU RSCIT Answer Key 2019: Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) RSCIT Answer Key 2019 released on the official website. VMOU RSCIT answer key has been released for the exam conducted on September 8, 2019. The answer keys have been released separately for Old Syllabus and New Syllabus and for all sets of questions. Candidates will also be allowed to submit any objection on the answer key.

VMOU RSCIT September 2019 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website for VMOU: vmou.ac.in

Step two: Click on the link provided for RSCIT answer key on the home page.

Step three: Click on the answer key link for New Syllabus/ Old Syllabus.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and check answer key.

VMOU RSCIT September 2019 Answer Key For Old Syllabus: Direct Link

VMOU RSCIT September 2019 Answer Key For New Syllabus: Direct Link

Candidates can submit their objections, if any, via email. The objections must be submitted by September 15. Candidates must also provide adequate proof to support their objection.

The email id to send objection for Old Syllabus is 'rscitexamoldsyllabus@vmou.ac.in' and for New Syllabus is 'rscitexam@vmou.ac.in'.

