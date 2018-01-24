VTU, Bangalore University Postpone Exams Scheduled On January 25; Private Schools To Remain Closed Too Keeping in mind the Karnataka Bandh, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has postponed the Post Graduate Theory exam which was scheduled on January 25, 2018.

Keeping in mind the Karnataka Bandh, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has postponed the Post Graduate Theory exam which was scheduled on January 25, 2018. The exam will now be conducted on February 5, 2018. The timings of the exam remain unchanged. The information was relayed in a notice issued by the Registrar (Evaluation) of the University. The bandh has been called by pro-Kannada organisations over the Mahadayi river issue.



The University had scheduled theory exam for 1st semester MBA students (MBA 12 paper) on January 25 to be conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The exam will now be conducted on Thursday, February 5.







Bangalore University has also rescheduled some of its undergraduate and postgraduate examinations which were scheduled for January 25 to other dates. Most of the rescheduled examinations are for distance education programmes.



Several private schools in have also decided to remain closed on January 25, despite the education department clarifying that there is no official holiday.



Click here for more



