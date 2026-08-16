Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026: NCERT Invites Classes 6-12

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited school students to take part in the Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026, a national-level competition based on India's space programme and related subjects.

The quiz is open to students from Classes 6 to 12. It will give students an opportunity to test their knowledge of areas such as ISRO missions, space science, satellites, astronomy and space technology.

The initiative is being organised ahead of National Space Day 2026, which will be observed on August 23.

Two categories for students

Students have been divided into two groups for the quiz. The junior category is for those studying in Classes 6 to 8, while students from Classes 9 to 12 can participate in the senior category.

The competition will cover five zones, with the top 30 zonal winners getting an opportunity to attend the National Space Day 2026 event in Ahmedabad.

How students can participate

Students can access the quiz through the DIKSHA platform. Separate links have been provided for the two age groups.

For Classes 6 to 8, students can access the quiz through the DIKSHA course available for the junior category. Students from Classes 9 to 12 can use the corresponding senior-category course.

The quiz is aimed at encouraging school students to learn more about India's space programme and develop an interest in science and technology.

NCERT has shared the details through its official social media handle, with the initiative also involving the Ministry of Education, DIKSHA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).