Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Inaugurates Centenary Celebrations Of The Yoga Institute, Mumbai The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu addressing a gathering after inaugurating centenary celebrations of Yoga Institute, in Mumbai today said that a combination of Work, Knowledge and Devotion yield extraordinary results.

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu addressing a gathering after inaugurating centenary celebrations of Yoga Institute, in Mumbai today said that a combination of Work, Knowledge and Devotion yield extraordinary results. He added that Yogic philosophy has all the properties to fight life style problems of the modern days. The Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The Vice President said that Yoga embodies a holistic approach to well-being and has physical, emotional and spiritual dimensions.



The Vice President said that proponents of yogic science have gone deeper into the interconnectedness in human life an emphasized the importance of 'concentration' and being able to think, reflect and meditate quietly on the events happening around us. In those quiet moments, they visualized that all of us can make sound ethical decisions, he added.



The Vice President said that this world view has ethics as the underlying bedrock of a harmonious, sustainable lifestyle. The components of this yogic philosophy form the ethical principles that are so universal: Non-Violence, truthfullness, non-stealing, fidelity toone's partner and not being avaricious, he added



The Vice President said that Yogic Philosophy advocates purity of mind, speech and body, contentment, acceptance of others, perseverance, self study, self reflection, contemplation of the Supreme Being.



He further said that among its other facets are the posture, breathing exercises, abstraction, concentration, meditation and liberation. Clearly these aspects of the yogic philosophy cover both the physical as well as the metaphysical and the spiritual and the vision is so uniquely comprehensive and eminently practical, he added.



