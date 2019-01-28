NCC, NSS Should Be Made Mandatory For Children From Schooldays: Vice President

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, addressing NSS volunteers in Delhi

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu has said that a stint in voluntary services like NSS and NCC should be made mandatory for children from schooldays. While interacting with volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) who participated in the Republic Day Parade, here today, he said that such training would help students to develop the feeling of oneness, develop empathy and compassion and become sensitive to the needs of the less fortunate.

Mr Naidu appreciated their passion and commitment for taking up community service at a young age.

"By doing this you are realizing the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi who had said "the best way to find oneself is to lose oneself in the service of others"," he said.

Saying that serving people in distress was the real Desh Bhakthi or true Patriotism, the Vice President asked students to develop the habit of social service from very early age. He also wanted the younger generation to love and live with the nature for a brighter future.

The Vice President said that the participation of youth in decision-making and development processes was essential to take the country forward. He asked them to become agents of social change, economic growth and technological innovation to take the country forward.

More than 200 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from various parts of the country have called on the Vice President at his residence. This interaction was part of NSS's one-month Republic Day Parade Camp where they get an opportunity to interact with the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister apart from participating in Republic Day Parade on January 26.

