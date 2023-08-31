Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Round 2 Closes Today

The university will release the Uttarakhand NEET PG merit list for round 2 on September 1 at 1:00 p.m.

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) will end the registrations for the second round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Uttarakhand NEET) PG counselling 2023 today, August 31.

Candidates who wish to participate in the second round of counselling must pay the registration fee by 4 p.m. today at hnbumu.ac.in.

Meanwhile, candidates who have already registered and those choosing to upgrade their seats without paying the registration fee may still register through August 31.

The university will release the Uttarakhand NEET PG merit list for round 2 on September 1 at 1:00 p.m. Post the merit list is released, candidates will be able to fill and lock their choices online till September 3, 2023. The final seat allotment result for Round 2 will be released on September 6, and candidates allotted seats will be required to join their respective allotted institute by September 11, 2023.

Steps to register for Uttarakhand NEET counselling 2023: