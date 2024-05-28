Central University In Garhwal Hiring Vice Chancellor, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh

The Ministry of Education has released a notification regarding the appointment of vice-chancellor at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education to check complete details. The deadline to fill the application forms is June 26, 2024.

As per the official notification, "A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment is eligible for the post. The candidate must be a distinguished academician with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership."

Advertisement

In order to apply for the job role, the candidate must have a minimum of 10 years' experience as Professor in a university or 10 years' experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation. The applicant must not be more than 65 years of age.

The post carries a salary package of a fixed amount of Rs 2,10,000 per month with Special Allowance

of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances.

The applications can be filled by 5 pm on the last date.

The advertisement is available on the websites http://www.education.gov.in and https://www.hnbgu.ac.in. The terms and conditions of the services will be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University.



