Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Central University In Garhwal Hiring Vice Chancellor, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh

The deadline to fill the application forms for vice-chancellor at Hemvati Nandan BahugunaGarhwal University is June 26, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Central University In Garhwal Hiring Vice Chancellor, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh
Delhi:

The Ministry of Education has released a notification regarding the appointment of vice-chancellor at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education to check complete details. The deadline to fill the application forms is June 26, 2024.

As per the official notification, "A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment is eligible for the post. The candidate must be a distinguished academician with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership."

Advertisement

In order to apply for the job role, the candidate must have a minimum of 10 years' experience as Professor in a university or 10 years' experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation. The applicant must not be more than 65 years of age. 

The post carries a salary package of a fixed amount of Rs 2,10,000 per month with Special Allowance
of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances.

The applications can be filled by 5 pm on the last date. 

The advertisement is available on the websites http://www.education.gov.in and https://www.hnbgu.ac.in. The terms and conditions of the services will be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University.


 

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Central University In Garhwal, Vice Chancellor Jobs
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
NEET UG 2024: Answer Key To Be Out Soon For Medical Entrance Exam
Central University In Garhwal Hiring Vice Chancellor, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh
NEET UG 2024: National Testing Agency Clarifies Rajasthan Paper Distribution Incident
Next Article
NEET UG 2024: National Testing Agency Clarifies Rajasthan Paper Distribution Incident
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;