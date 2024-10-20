Uttarakhand Madrasa Board Planning To Introduce Sanskrit Education

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Board is mulling over introducing Sanskrit education as an optional subject in over 400 madrasas across the state. The decision is being taken as part of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's plan to link madrasa-going children with mainstream education.

News agency PTI quoted, Madrasa Board chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi as saying, "We have been working on the plan for some time. A proposal is being prepared which will be implemented if we get the go-ahead from the state government."

He also added that the introduction of the NCERT syllabus in madrasas of the state resulted in very good scores of the students this year. The pass percentage of the students rose to over 96 per cent signifying that there is no dearth of talent among students in madrasas. These students may also excel in subjects like Sanskrit if they are given an opportunity to pursue it.

Mr Qasmi also highlighted that both Arabic and Sanskrit are ancient languages and it will be beneficial if madrasa students have the option of learning Sanskrit alongside Arabic.

Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams also appreciated the idea of introducing Sanskrit education in madrasas, however wondered what was stopping the madrasa board from implementing it.

Shams also said that under his chairmanship, the Waqf Board contemplated on introducing 'modern madrasas' some time back to free children attending traditional madrasas from the confines of strictly theological education. This would give them access to 'normal education' of the kind provided by schools in general.

(With inputs from PTI)