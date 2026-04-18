Uttarakhand Board UBSE Results 2026 (OUT) LIVE: Here's Direct Link To Check

Uttarakhand Board Results 2026 (OUT) LIVE: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun, has declared the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their scorecards on ndtv.com/education/results, the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

How To Check Results

To access their marksheets, students need to log in using credentials such as roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number on the result portals.

Details On Marksheet

The online scorecards include subject-wise marks along with key details such as the student's name, roll number, roll code, and parents' names.



Students should note that the online marksheets are provisional. Original marksheets will be issued by respective schools a few days after the declaration of results.

Exam Timeline

The UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 21 to March 20, while practical exams were held between January 16 and February 15.

Past Performance

Last year, 90.77 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 examination, with Jatin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan jointly securing the top rank. In Class 12, the pass percentage stood at 88.20 per cent, with Anushka Rana emerging as the topper.

In 2025, the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were held from February 21 to March 11, and the results were declared on April 19.