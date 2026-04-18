Bhartiya Shiksha Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Out, Here's How To Check

Bhartiya Shiksha Board Results 2026 (OUT): The Bhartiya Shiksha Board, Haridwar, has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website, results.digilocker.gov.in.

How To Check Results

To access their marksheets, students need to log in using credentials such as roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number on the result portals.

Bhartiya Shiksha Board Results 2026: How To Check And Download Scorecards On DigiLocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website, results.digilocker.gov.in , or download and open the DigiLocker app.

, or download and open the DigiLocker app. Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 results link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth, then submit.

Once submitted, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Details On Marksheet

The online scorecards include subject-wise marks along with key details such as the student's name, roll number, roll code, and parents' names. Students should note that the online marksheets are provisional. Original marksheets will be issued by respective schools a few days after the declaration of results.