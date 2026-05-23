Uttar Pradesh TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out, Check Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has officially released the UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment can now check their allotted exam city by logging into the portal using their registration details.

The UP TGT Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on 3rd and 4th June 2026 across multiple exam centres in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to download and save their city intimation slip well before the examination date to avoid last-minute issues.

Direct Link Here

How to Download UP TGT City Slip?

Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

Click on the "Login" or "OTR" option available on the homepage.

Enter the registered credentials carefully.

Open the "Exam City Intimation Slip" section.

Check your allotted examination city and exam details.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

UP TGT Exam Centres 2026

The UP TGT examination will be conducted in major cities, including Agra, Allahabad, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Meerut, Lucknow, Varanasi, Faizabad, and Muradabad. The exact examination centre address will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards and shift timings.

The UP TGT Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 is an important document that informs candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted. However, candidates should note that this is not the admit card. The hall ticket with complete exam centre details will be released separately by the board.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission to fill a total of 3539 TGT vacancies in various subjects.