Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board Announces Sub Inspector And Assistant Sub Inspector Results

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Wednesday released the results of the Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) recruitment examinations. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website.

A total of 921 vacancies were announced across the three posts. These are Group C positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police, focusing on administrative and confidential support roles.

How to check the UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025

Step 1: Go to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025, or a similar announcement link.

Step 3: A page for logging in will show up. If necessary, enter your registration/roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After entering the data, click "Submit". Your UP Police SI ASI Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print the scorecard for your records and use it in further stages of the recruiting process after downloading it in PDF format.

Candidates who qualified for the exam will go through these steps:

1. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

2. Physical Standards Test (PST)

3. Document Verification

4. Computer Typing & Stenography Test

5. Medical examination, and then the final merit list will be released.