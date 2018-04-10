Uttar Pradesh Government Passes Ordinance To Regulate Fee In Private Schools The Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh has passed a law which will restrict schools in the state from charging hefty fee from students.

Share EMAIL PRINT Uttar Pradesh Government Passes Ordinance To Regulate Fee In Private Schools New Delhi: The Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh has passed a law which will restrict schools in the state from charging hefty fee from students. The law will be applicable to all private schools, including minority institutions, affiliated by CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board. As per the new law, schools won't be able to charge admission fee every year. The schools are also not allowed to increase fee or change school uniform for 5 years.



The accreditation will be cancelled for any such school which charges more than the regulated fee. All such schools were the annual fee is more than 20 thousand rupees fall in the aegis of the 'Uttar Pradesh Self-financed Independent School Ordinance 2018. The Ordinance is not applicable on Pre-Primary schools in the state.



The Ordinance has also made it mandatory for private schools to notify the fee charged by them on their website and noticeboard, 60 days prior to the commencement of the next academic session.



As per the new law, schools won't be allowed to charge capitation fee form students. Also schools won't be able to charge admission fee every year. Registration fee and prospectus fee will also be only one time fee. Private schools will also not be able to collect the fee on an annual basis and instead will have to collect fee either monthly, quarterly or half-yearly.



Click here for more



The Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh has passed a law which will restrict schools in the state from charging hefty fee from students. The law will be applicable to all private schools, including minority institutions, affiliated by CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board. As per the new law, schools won't be able to charge admission fee every year. The schools are also not allowed to increase fee or change school uniform for 5 years.The accreditation will be cancelled for any such school which charges more than the regulated fee. All such schools were the annual fee is more than 20 thousand rupees fall in the aegis of the 'Uttar Pradesh Self-financed Independent School Ordinance 2018. The Ordinance is not applicable on Pre-Primary schools in the state.The Ordinance has also made it mandatory for private schools to notify the fee charged by them on their website and noticeboard, 60 days prior to the commencement of the next academic session. As per the new law, schools won't be allowed to charge capitation fee form students. Also schools won't be able to charge admission fee every year. Registration fee and prospectus fee will also be only one time fee. Private schools will also not be able to collect the fee on an annual basis and instead will have to collect fee either monthly, quarterly or half-yearly.Click here for more Education News