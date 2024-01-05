Uttar Pradesh Gets 928 PM Shri Schools With Smart classrooms, Digital Labs

Nearly 1,000 schools have been upgraded and modernized in Uttar Pradesh under PM SHRI schools scheme. The schools were launched by Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

As part of the scheme, around 928 government schools in the state are being covered under the first phase of PM SHRI scheme. Of these, around 81 schools include Kendriya/Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. A total of 1753 schools have been selected to be upgraded as PM SHRI Schools throughout the state.

Mr Pradhan highlighted that out of 26 crore students of the country, nearly 20 per cent come from the state and therefore they will be important for the realisation of the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The scheme focuses on improving the infrastructure of the schools by developing Baalvatika, smart classrooms, science laboratories, digital libraries and sports facilities. The scheme will result in the development of integrated campuses for providing holistic school education.

The Union minister also mentioned that NEP 2020, as a philosophical document, has the potential to lead the world.

