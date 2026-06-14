Uttar Pradesh CNET Result 2026 Released, Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

UP CNET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Common Nursing Entrance Test (UP CNET) Result 2026 has been officially declared by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU). Candidates who appeared for the BSc Nursing entrance exam can now check and download their scorecards through the official website, abvmucet26.co.in.

Candidates are required to log in using their application number and date of birth to access their results. The scorecard contains important details such as marks obtained, rank, and qualifying status.

Direct Link Here

How to Download UP CNET Result 2026 Scorecard?

Visit the official website, abvmuup.edu.in or abvmucet26.co.in.

Click on the "UP CNET 2026 Result/Scorecard" link available on the homepage.

Enter the application number and date of birth.

Submit the login details.

View the result, rank, and qualifying status.

Download the scorecard PDF.

Take a printout for counselling and admission purposes.

What After UP CNET 2026 Result?

Following the announcement of the UP CNET Result 2026, qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the counselling process. The admission process will be conducted in multiple stages, including the first round of counselling, second round of counselling, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round.

The declaration of the UP CNET Result 2026 marks an important step for thousands of nursing aspirants seeking admission to BSc Nursing programmes across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can now review their performance and prepare for the next stage of the admission process.

ABVMU has advised candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned on their scorecards. The result will play a key role during counselling and seat allotment rounds. Candidates are encouraged to keep multiple copies of their scorecards for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding counselling schedules, seat allotment details, and admission guidelines.