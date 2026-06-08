Uttar Pradesh CNET Result 2026 Likely In Second Week Of June; Check Latest Update

The UP CNET 2026 result is expected to be released soon. While the university has not announced an official date yet, candidates can expect the results in the second week of June. The scorecards will be made available online, and successful candidates will move on to the counselling process.

The Uttar Pradesh Common Nursing Entrance Test (UP CNET) 2026 was conducted for admission to various nursing courses offered by participating colleges in the state. With the examination now over, candidates are waiting for the announcement of results.

According to the latest information, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Lucknow, is likely to declare the results in the coming days. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website by using their login details.

How to Check UP CNET Result 2026

After the result is announced, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of ABVMU.

Click on the UP CNET 2026 result link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future use.

What Will Happen After the Result?

The result will be followed by the counselling process. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be eligible to take part in counselling for admission to nursing courses.

During counselling, seats will be allotted based on the candidate's rank, preferences and eligibility. Candidates should keep their documents ready for the admission process.

Candidates Advised to Check Official Website

As the result date has not been officially confirmed yet, candidates are advised to keep checking the university's official website for updates. Any announcement related to the result, merit list or counselling schedule will be published there.

With the second week of June approaching, nursing aspirants can expect an update on the UP CNET 2026 result soon. The result will be an important step for students seeking admission to nursing programmes across Uttar Pradesh.