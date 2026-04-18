Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Result 2026 Soon: Top Scorers From Past Years

UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the high school (Class 10) results 2026 on April 25, according to reports. The Class 10 marksheets will be displayed on the official website of the board, pmsp.edu.in. Students must enter their district, passing year, and roll number in the result login window to access their Class 10 scorecards.

The Uttar Pradesh board high school examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12 at 8,033 examination centres in 75 districts across the state. The Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 scorecards will contain the student's name, roll number, school's name, date of birth, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, passing status, and division.

Last Year's Topper Scored 97.83%

Last year, the UP board Class 10th result was announced on April 25, and the overall pass percentage was 90.11 per cent. The Class 10 topper in the previous academic cycle was Yash Pratap Singh from Jalaun, who scored 97.83 per cent.

The second position was secured by two students: Anshi from Etawah and Abhishek Kumar Yadav from Barabanki with 97.67 per cent.

UP Board 2024 Topper Scored 591 Out Of 600 Marks

The UP board 2024 topper Prachi Nigam from Sitapur secured 98.50 per cent, scoring 591 out of 600 marks, as announced on April 20, 2024. Deepika Sonkar secured the second position with 590 marks, and the third rank was shared by Navya Singh, Swati Singh, and Dipanshi Singh Sengar with 588 marks.

Gender-wise Pass Percentage

In the 2025 board result, girls outperformed boys with 93.87 per cent female candidates clearing the Class 10th examinations as against 86.66 per cent male candidates. In 2024, the pass percentage of boys in high school was 86.05, while for girls, the number stood at 93.40 per cent.

Students who have appeared for the UP board 2026 examinations must note that they need to score at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass the high school board exam. The aggregate score must also be at least 33 per cent.