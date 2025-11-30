Uttar Pradesh Announces 948 Anganwadi Post For Women's, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Anganwadi Department is inviting applications for 948 vacancies of Anganwadi workers and assistants. Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the post.The deadline for the vacancy is December 19, 2025, and the department said it aims to keep the rules simple so that more eligible women can apply without any fee.

Of the total 948 posts, 12 are reserved for Anganwadi workers and 936 for Anganwadi assistants. Sohawal, Amaniganj, Milkipur, Haringtonganj, Masaudha, and Ayodhya city have the highest number of vacancies, while Pura Bazaar, Rudauli, and Bikapur have fewer vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria for Candidates

A 12th grade pass is required to become an Anganwadi worker, while a 10th grade pass is required for the Anganwadi assistant position. The department states that these qualifications will allow more women to apply.

All candidates must be residents of Uttar Pradesh. If there are any region-specific requirements in the official notice, they must be followed. The age limit for application is 18 to 35 years. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and ex-servicemen categories will receive age relaxation as per rules.

Selection Process Without Written Test

There will be no written examination for this recruitment. The department will scrutinise the applications and prepare a merit list based on eligibility. Candidates whose names appear on the list will be called for document verification. Final selection will be made only after verification is complete.

Steps to apply online:

1. Visit the official website upanganwadibharti.in.

2. Click on the link for Anganwadi Worker and Assistant Recruitment 2025.

3. Read the entire recruitment notification carefully.

4. Register using your mobile number and email ID.

5. Fill in your personal and educational details.

6. Upload all required documents in the correct format.

7. Submit the application form.

8. Take a printout of the submitted form and keep it for future reference.