Use Latest Political Map Of India: CBSE To Schools

CBSE asks schools to use latest political map of India

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has apprised all its affiliated schools to use only the latest political map of India for all purposes. The latest political map prepared by the Survey of India is available on their official website.

Apart from the Political map of India, Survey of India has also prepared New Education Series Maps pertaining to Geographical areas. The New Educational Series Maps have been prepared with Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) Grid. The Geographical areas for which new edition of maps have been prepared include Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab/Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

CBSE schools have been directed to use the education Series Maps for teaching and training purposes.

"Schools are requested to consider using these Education Series Maps prepared in line with latest Topographic Maps (OSMs) for Geography / Atlas / Map work / any other map related educational activity," reads CBSE circular.

The latest edition of all the maps can be found on the Survey of India website and are also available for sale at their offices across the country.

Maps are an essential part of Social Science curriculum. While political maps are used in History and Political Science lessons, Geographical maps are used to teach about the topography of a region.

