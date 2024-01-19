US Congress Recognises Valuable Contribution Made By Indian Americans and IITs

Indian Institute of Technology

The US Congress has recently adopted a resolution recognising the valuable contributions made by Indian Americans, specifically graduates from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to the American society. The resolution was introduced by Indian American lawmaker S Raja Krishnamoorthi and was adopted during the 118th session of the House of Representatives on January 10.

The resolution highlighted that the graduates of the Indian Institutes of Technology have made valuable and significant contributions to American society across many professions and disciplines.

The resolution noted that it is the sense of the House of Representatives to recognise the "valuable and significant contributions of Indian Americans to American society". "The House must honor the technology, scientific, and economic innovation attributable to graduates of the Indian Institutes of Technology".

It further urged all Americans to recognise the contributions of Indian Americans and to appreciate the role that Indian Americans have played in helping to advance and enrich American society.

The resolution submitted by Mr S Raja Krishnamoorthi further stated, "Whereas the presence of Indian-American residents deeply enriches the United States, the Indian-American community and the graduates of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in the United States have made valuable and significant contributions to society across many professions and disciplines."

It further added that the two nations have affirmed that technology will play the defining role in deepening their partnership. "The IIT graduates are highly committed and dedicated to research, innovation, and promotion of trade and international cooperation between India and the United States."