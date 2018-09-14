Urdu Edition Of Prime Minister's 'Exam Warrior' To Be Launched Tomorrow

The Urdu version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book 'Exam Warriors' will be launched on Saturday in the presence of senior ministers and Bollywood stars, organisers of the event said. The book written by the prime minister focusses on 25 mantras for parents and students to cope with stress during examinations.

The Urdu version of 'Exam Warriors' will be launched in the presence of Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, film actor Rishi Kapoor, producer-director-writer Muzaffar Ali and film actor Annu Kapoor among others, the organisers said.



The programme is being organised by the India Islamic Cultural Centre at the the Ambedkar International Centre here.

In the book, the prime minister has also talked about some yoga exercises and the importance of the quality of sleep required for students to beat the examination stress.

