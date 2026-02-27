UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Exam: Roll Number-Wise Result, Scorecard Out, Download Link Here

UPPSSC Lekhpal PET Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Lekhpal Preliminary Eligibility Test 2025 (PET 2025) result. Candidates who appeared for test can now check and download their scorecards, result and cut-off marks from the official website upsssc.gov.in. A total of 3,66,714 candidates have qualified for the main examination, the date of which will be announced soon.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,994 vacant posts of Revenue Lekhpal under the control of the Revenue Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

UPSSC Lekhpal PET Exam 2025: How To Download Lekhpal Result?

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in. Click on Lekhap PET 2025 result download link. Enter your registration number and date of birth. Then, click on 'See result'. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download Link: "UPSSSC Lekhpal PET 2025 Result Download Link"

The number of candidates shortlisted is equivalent to 15 times the total number of vacancies announced for the Lekhpal examination.

The commission has explained that all candidates who took the PET 2025 and received either actual (absolute) marks or normalized marks were included in the shortlisting process. When both types of scores were available, the higher score was used. To maintain uniformity across different exam sessions, the final result has been compiled solely on the basis of normalized scores.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website for the latest announcements regarding the main examination schedule.