UPSC Revises Schedule For Major Exams In 2025, Check Key Dates

UPSC Annual Calendar 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has revised the schedule for various exams to be held in 2025. Earlier, the commission made some changes to the calendar in August. The revised calendar can be accessed on the UPSC's official website.

As per the updated schedule, the application process for the Civil Services preliminary exam and Indian Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2025 will begin on January 22 and end on February 11. The exams will be conducted on May 25. The Indian Forest Service (Mains) Exam 2025 will take place on November 16. Notifications for the NDA and NA Exam 2025 and CDS Exam 2025 will be issued on December 11, 2024.

UPSC IES 2025 Exam Dates

The registration process for the IES/ISS Exam 2025 will begin on February 12, 2025, and conclude on March 4. The IES exam will be conducted on June 20. The Combined Medical Services Exam is scheduled for July 20. The Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam will take place on February 9, and the Mains on June 21.

NDA and NA Exam Dates 2025

The notifications for the NDA and NA Exam (I), 2025, and CDS Exam (I), 2025, will be published on December 11, 2024. The deadline for submitting applications for both exams is December 31, 2024. Both exams will take place on April 13, 2025.

UPSC Annual Calendar 2025: Steps To Download