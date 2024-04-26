Advertisement
UPSC Releases Exam Calendar For 2025, Check Complete Date Sheet Here

Candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC to check the complete date sheet for the UPSC exam 2025.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination schedule or recruitment tests for the year 2025. Candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC to check the complete date sheet for the UPSC exam 2025.

Following is the schedule of the examinations for UPSC 2025:

 January 11 is Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Engineering Services (Preliminary)Examination, 2025 is scheduled for February 9, 2025

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary)  Examination, 2025 will be held on February 9, 2025

CISF AC (EXE)LDCE-2024 is  scheduled for March 9, 2025

CBI (DSP) LDCE is scheduled for March 8, 2025

NDA and  NA  Examination (I)  2024 and CDS Examination 2025 will be held on April 13, 2025

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary)  Examination 2024 through CS (P) Examination 2025 is scheduled for May 25, 2025.

IES/ISS Examination 2025 will  be held on June 20, 2025.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2024 will be  held on June 21, 2025.

Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2024 will be held on June 22, 2025.

July 5, 2025 is reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Combined Medical Services Examination 2024 will be held on July 20, 2025.

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 2024 will be held on August 3, 2025

August 9, 2025 is reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Civil Services Main Examination  2024 is scheduled for August 22, 2025.

NDA and NA Examination (II) 2025 and CDS Examination 2025 will be held on September 14, 2025.

October 4, 2024 is reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Indian Forest Service (Main)  Examination  2024 is scheduled for November 16, 2025.

SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE will be held on December 13, 2025.

December 20, 2025 is reserved f or UPSC RT/Examination

Candidates are advised to verify the dates on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

UPSC, UPSC Calendar 2024, Exam Calendar 2024
