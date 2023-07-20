UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply For These 71 Posts Before July 27

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), India's premier central recruitment agency, has started the recruitment process for 71 posts, including 53 Deputy Architect posts. To avoid any delays, interested applicants should submit their applications before the deadline.
Details of the vacancies mentioned in the notification
- Two vacancies for the post of Legal Officer in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation (OBC-01,UR01)
- One vacancy for the post of Scientific Officer (Chemical) in the National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (UR-01).
- Fifty-three vacancies for the post of Deputy Architect in the Central Public Works Department, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (SC-07, ST-03, OBC-14, EWS-05, UR-24) (PwBD-03).
- One vacancy for the post of Scientist 'B' (Ballistics) in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs (UR-01).
- Six vacancies for the post of Scientist 'B' (Documents) in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs (OBC-02, EWS-01, UR-03)
- Two vacancies for the post of Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology) in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs (UR-02) (PwBD-01).
- Two vacancies for the post of Assistant Director of Mines Safety (Occupational Health) Grade-I in Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment (OBC-01, UR-01) (PwBD-01).
- One vacancy for the post of Director General in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines (UR-01).
- Three vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines (OBC-01, EWS-01, UR-01).