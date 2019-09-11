NDA (II) 2019 Exam: UPSC Releases List Of Fictitious Fee Payment Cases

UPSC NDA (II) 2019: List of fictitious fee payment cases released

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of NDA (II) 2019 applicants whose application fee has not been received by the Commission. The application of such candidates has been rejected and the Commission has already sent an e-mail in this regard to affected candidates. The list includes names of 146 applicants and one test application.

Candidates can and should check the list which is available on the official UPSC website.

Candidates whose application has been rejected can make an appeal against rejection of their application within 10 days from publication of the list. The appeal should reach the Commission by September 20, 2019.

The appeal should be submitted along with the documentary evidence by Speed Post OR by hand to the following address:

Smt. Kripa Anna Ekka

Under Secretary(NDA)

Union Public Service Commission

Hall No. 1, Examination Building

Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road

New Delhi - 110 069

What are documentary evidences for fee payment?

Candidates who have paid/deposited the fee through cash mode in the State Bank of India / designated banks, should submit the bank pay-in-slip (in original).

Candidates who have paid the fee through debit /credit card or through internet banking of authorized banks, please submit a copy of your Debit / Credit Card statement or Bank Account Statement as the case may be.

"On receipt of documentary proof, genuine fee payment cases will be considered and applications will be revived, if otherwise eligible," reads the UPSC notification.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.