UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow, Check Key Exam Day Guidelines Here

UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) and Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024, tomorrow, September 1. This exam is held to recruit candidates for vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force sectors of the NDA, as well as the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024: Key Instructions

Candidates aspiring to take the exam are advised to take print out of their admit cards, as UPSC will not issue any paper admit cards

Candidates who fail to present their e-admit card at the allotted venue will not be allowed to take the examination. Applicants are required to preserve their admit card until the final results of the exam are declared

Candidates must carry a photo ID card, the number of which is specified in the e-admit card, for each session

Candidates must enter the examination venue at least 30 minutes before the start of each session.

Only black ballpoint pens are allowed for writing and marking answers on the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet)

Any other color is prohibited, and the use of pencils or ink pens is not permitted

Candidates must ensure accurate encoding and filling in of details on the OMR answer sheet, particularly their Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code. Any errors, omissions, or discrepancies may result in the rejection of the answer sheet

The official notification reads: "The use of any mobile phone (even in switched-off mode), pager, or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drives, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth devices, or any other equipment or related accessories, either in working or switched-off mode, capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action, including a ban from future examinations."