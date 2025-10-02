UPSC Indian Economic Service, ISS 2025 Final Results Released, Meet The Toppers

UPSC IES ISS 2025 Final Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025.

In the IES exam, Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla secured the top rank, followed by Urja Raheja in second place and Gautam Mishra in third. For the ISS exam, Kashish Kasana emerged as the topper, while Akash Kumar Sharma and Subhendu Ghosh secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.



The written examination was held in June 2025, followed by interviews and personality tests in September. This year, the Commission has recommended 12 candidates for appointment in the Indian Economic Service and 35 candidates in the Indian Statistical Service, matching the number of vacancies notified.

List Of Selected Candidates For IES 2025

Rank Roll No Name

1 0870183 Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla

2 0270134 Urja Raheja

3 0870379 Gautam Mishra

4 0871414 Prashant Kumar

5 0870561 Saurabh Yadav

6 0570213 Shivangi Yadav

7 1170098 Abhishek Nehra

8 0570299 Mayuresh Bharat Waghmare

9 1170171 Sambhav Patni

10 0870782 Vijay Kumar

11 0871044 Nidhi Karanwal

12 3470130 Sooyash Raj Shivam



List of Selected Candidates - ISS 2025 (Top 10 Ranks)



Rank Roll No Name

1 0881334 Kashish Kasana

2 2680055 Akash Kumar Sharma

3 0680100 Subhendu Ghosh

4 1180045 Pragya Pathak

5 1180315 Alok Singh

6 1180163 Ayushi Patwa

7 2681063 Madhu Singh

8 2680751 Vibha Mishra

9 0881022 Ankit Tanwar

10 0880074 Praveenkumar A



The Commission specified that the results of 12 candidates (2 from IES and 10 from ISS) are provisional. Their appointments will be confirmed following verification of their original documents.

The UPSC further stated that a candidate's provisional status will remain valid for three months from the date of result declaration. Failure to submit the required documents within this period will result in cancellation of candidature.