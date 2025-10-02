Advertisement

UPSC Indian Economic Service, ISS 2025 Final Results Released, Meet The Toppers

The UPSC further stated that a candidate's provisional status will remain valid for three months from the date of result declaration.

The written examination was conducted in June.

UPSC IES ISS 2025 Final Results 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025.

In the IES exam, Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla secured the top rank, followed by Urja Raheja in second place and Gautam Mishra in third. For the ISS exam, Kashish Kasana emerged as the topper, while Akash Kumar Sharma and Subhendu Ghosh secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The written examination was held in June 2025, followed by interviews and personality tests in September. This year, the Commission has recommended 12 candidates for appointment in the Indian Economic Service and 35 candidates in the Indian Statistical Service, matching the number of vacancies notified.

List Of Selected Candidates For IES 2025

Rank    Roll No    Name
1    0870183    Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla
2    0270134    Urja Raheja
3    0870379    Gautam Mishra
4    0871414    Prashant Kumar
5    0870561    Saurabh Yadav
6    0570213    Shivangi Yadav
7    1170098    Abhishek Nehra
8    0570299    Mayuresh Bharat Waghmare
9    1170171    Sambhav Patni
10    0870782    Vijay Kumar
11    0871044    Nidhi Karanwal
12    3470130    Sooyash Raj Shivam


List of Selected Candidates - ISS 2025 (Top 10 Ranks)


Rank    Roll No    Name
1    0881334    Kashish Kasana
2    2680055    Akash Kumar Sharma
3    0680100    Subhendu Ghosh
4    1180045    Pragya Pathak
5    1180315    Alok Singh
6    1180163    Ayushi Patwa
7    2681063    Madhu Singh
8    2680751    Vibha Mishra
9    0881022    Ankit Tanwar
10    0880074    Praveenkumar A

The Commission specified that the results of 12 candidates (2 from IES and 10 from ISS) are provisional. Their appointments will be confirmed following verification of their original documents.

The UPSC further stated that a candidate's provisional status will remain valid for three months from the date of result declaration. Failure to submit the required documents within this period will result in cancellation of candidature.

