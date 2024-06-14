UPSC IES/ISS: Admit Card Out For Indian Economic Service Exam 2024

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examinations (UPSC IES ISS) 2024 on its official website.



Aspirants who have registered for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in. They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the admit cards.

The exam will be conducted from June 21 to June 23, 2024.



Candidates will be required to present their admit card while appearing in the exam hall. They must download the e-Admit Card for the exam and preserve it till the declaration of the final results. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this examination to the candidates.





Steps for downloading the admit card:

Step-1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step-2. On the homepage, click on the link available for UPSC IES and ISS hall tickets.

Step-3. Enter your login credentials such as Registration ID and Roll Number and submit.

Step-4. Your UPSC IES ISS admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-5. Download and get the printout of the admit card.



