UPSC Indian Economic Services, ISS Written Exam Results Out, 132 Selected For Interview

UPSC IES, ISS 2024 Written Exam Results Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) written test for 2024. Those who took the exams conducted between June 21 and 23 can access their results by visiting the official website. A total of 132 candidates, consisting of 41 for IES and 91 for ISS, have qualified for the interview or personality test session. The Commission has also issued the roll numbers of the qualified candidates in PDF format.

"The candidature of these candidates is provisional, subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable), etc., at the time of the Personality Test," the official notice reads.

Those who have secured their rank on the merit list will soon be required to complete the Detailed Application Form (DAF), accessible on the UPSC website. Before filling out the DAF, candidates must first register on the site and then submit the form along with scanned copies of the necessary documents.

"If any required original documents supporting a candidate's application for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024, are not presented, the candidate will not be permitted to appear before the PT Board, and no travel allowance (TA) will be provided." The schedule for the interviews will be posted on the official website soon, and candidates will receive the exact date via an e-summon letter. The Commission has also specified that no requests for rescheduling the personality test will be accommodated," the official release mentioned.

UPSC IES, ISS Results 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Locate and select the link titled "Written result: Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024."

A new page will open.

Click the link to the document to access the result PDF.

Find your roll number and download it for future use.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the interview schedule and the DAF submission procedure.