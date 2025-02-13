UPSC Indian Economic And Statistical Service Exams 2025 Registration Begins, Check Details

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is currently accepting applications for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website until March 4. The application correction window will be open from March 5 to March 11, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 47 vacancies, including 12 positions in the Indian Economic Service (IES) and 35 in the Indian Statistical Service (ISS).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years as of August 1, 2025. This means they should be born between August 2, 1995, and August 1, 2004.

Educational Qualifications

Indian Economic Service (IES): A postgraduate degree in Economics, Applied Economics, Business Economics, or Econometrics from a recognised university.

Indian Statistical Service (ISS): A bachelor's degree in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Applied Statistics as one of the subjects, or a master's degree in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Applied Statistics from a recognized university.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official UPSC website

Register on the One-Time Registration (OTR) platform (mandatory for first-time applicants).

Log in and fill out the online application form.

Upload the required documents and submit the form before the deadline.

Exam Pattern

The selection process includes:

Part I: Written examination (1,000 marks)

Part II: Viva voce (200 marks)

Indian Economic Service (IES) Exam Structure

Subject Marks Duration

General English 100 3 hours

General Studies 100 3 hours

General Economics-I 200 3 hours

General Economics-II 200 3 hours

General Economics-III 200 3 hours

Indian Economics 200 3 hours

Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Exam Structure

Subject Marks Duration

General English 100 3 hours

General Studies 100 3 hours

Statistics-I (Objective 200 2 hours

Statistics-II (Objective) 200 2 hours

Statistics-III (Descriptive)200 3 hours

Statistics-IV (Descriptive) 200 3 hours

Statistics-I & II: Objective-type with 80 questions (200 marks each, 2-hour duration).

Statistics-III & IV: Descriptive-type with short and long-answer questions. Candidates must attempt at least one short-answer and one long-answer question in each section.

General English and General Studies papers are common for both IES and ISS exams.

Negative Marking: There is a penalty for incorrect answers in objective-type papers.

Important Exam Guidelines

Candidates must use a black ballpoint pen to fill OMR sheets. Pencils and other colours are prohibited.

Errors in the roll number or test booklet series code on the OMR sheet may lead to rejection.

Candidates should arrive at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. Late entry is not allowed.

Vacancy Details

Indian Economic Service (IES): 12 posts

Indian Statistical Service (ISS): 35 posts

For more details and to apply, visit upsc.gov.in.