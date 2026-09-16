UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2027: Notification Today, Check Dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the Engineering Services Examination 2027 notification today, September 16, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2027 will be able to check the notification on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC exam calendar, the application process will start on September 16 and end on October 6, 2026. The preliminary examination is scheduled for January 31, 2027.

The preliminary exam will be held in two sessions. Paper I will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, while Paper II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The preliminary examination will carry 500 marks in total. Paper I will be for 200 marks and will cover General Studies and Engineering Aptitude. Paper II will carry 300 marks and will be based on the candidate's engineering discipline.

UPSC ESE Exam 2027: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the examination should be between 21 and 30 years old. Age relaxation will be available for eligible candidates as per government rules.

Candidates must have an engineering degree from a recognised university or institution as mentioned in the UPSC notification.

The detailed eligibility conditions and the date on which the age and qualification will be considered will be mentioned in the official notification.

UPSC ESE Exam 2027: Application Fee

According to the 2025 UPSC ESE notification, the application fee was Rs 200. Female candidates, SC, ST and PwBD candidates were exempted from paying the fee.

The fee could be paid through State Bank of India branches, credit or debit cards, UPI or internet banking.

Candidates should check the 2027 notification for the latest fee details.

UPSC ESE Exam 2027: How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in .

. Click on the link for Engineering Services Examination 2027.

Complete the registration process.

Fill in the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a copy for future reference.

Candidates should read the official notification carefully before submitting the application form and check all the eligibility and application requirements.