UPSC CSE 2024: Check Civil Services Exam Papers Of Previous Year

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced application process for Civil Services Examinations (CSE) 2024. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online through the official website. The deadline for application submission is March 5.

The UPSC CSE 2024 examination consists of three stages: prelims, mains and interview.

Preliminary Exam

This exam comprises two compulsory papers, each carrying 200 marks. Both papers are of the objective type (multiple-choice questions) and are two hours each. General Studies Paper-II is a qualifying paper with a fixed minimum qualifying mark of 33%. The question papers are set in both Hindi and English.

Main Examination

The written examination includes qualifying papers and those counted for merit. Qualifying papers are Paper-A (Indian Language) and Paper-B (English), both carrying 300 marks each. Papers counted for merit cover Essay, General Studies-I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Studies-IV, and an Optional Subject (Paper-I), each carrying 250 marks. The Interview/Personality Test is worth 275 marks, with no minimum qualifying marks.

Candidates meeting the minimum qualifying marks in the written part will be called for an interview/personality test.

Aspirants who will be appearing in the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) can visit the official website to check the question papers of the previous year. Previous year's paper are available for the following optional subjects-