UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Full Details

UPSC CMS 2024 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Exam Admit Card 2024. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. They are required to enter login details such as Registration ID or Roll Number and Date of Birth to access the admit card. Candidates can download the admit cards until July 14.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 827 posts, such as Medical Officers Grade, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, General Duty Medical Officer, or General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II under MCD, CHS, or Indian Railways.

UPSC CMS 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsconline.nic.in.

On the homepage, find the admit card section.

Click on "E-Admit Card for Combined Medical Services Examination 2024."

Enter your login details.

Check and download the admit card displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

UPSC CMS 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must not be more than 32 years of age as of August 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born no earlier than August 2, 1992.

UPSC CMS 2024: Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written test (Objective MCQs) and a Personality Test (Interview).

UPSC CMS 2024: Exam Structure

The examination will be conducted according to the following scheme:

Part I: Written Examination (500 marks)

Two papers, each carrying 250 marks, lasting two hours.

Part II: Personality Test (100 Marks)

Worth 100 marks, conducted for candidates who qualify for the written examination.

UPSC CMS 2024: Written Examination

The structure and syllabus of the two papers, along with the weightage of different components, are outlined as follows:

Paper I:

Marks: 250

Subjects: General Medicine and Pediatrics

Total Questions: 120 (96 from General Medicine, 24 from Pediatrics)

Syllabus: Covers various topics including Cardiology, Respiratory diseases, Gastrointestinal issues, and Neurology in General Medicine, and Common childhood emergencies, Basic newborn care, and Immunization in Pediatrics.

Paper II:

Marks: 250

Subjects: Surgery, Gynecology & Obstetrics, Preventive & Social Medicine

Total Questions: 120 (40 questions from each part)

Syllabus: Includes topics such as General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Neuro Surgery, and Otorhinolaryngology in Surgery; Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Family Planning in Gynecology & Obstetrics; and various aspects of Preventive Social and Community Medicine.

Both papers will consist entirely of objective (Multiple Choice Questions) type questions and will be conducted only in English.

UPSC CMS 2024: General Instructions

Candidates must answer the papers in their handwriting, and they are not permitted assistance from a scribe. However, candidates with certain disabilities may request a scribe if required.

Specific guidelines are provided for candidates with different types of disabilities.

UPSC CMS 2024: Educational Qualification

Applicants must have passed their final MBBS Examination to qualify for the CMS 2024 Exam.

UPSC CMS 2024: Application Fee

Candidates from the General or Other Backward Class categories were required to pay a fee of Rs 200. However, Female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempt from this fee.