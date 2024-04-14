UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: CSE Final Result To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: Over the past few years, women have consistently outperformed men.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to announce the results of the Civil Services 2023 examination soon. Those who took the personality test can check their results on the official website once they are released. Over the past few years, women have consistently outperformed men in securing the top ranks.

Notably, Ishita Kishore secured the first rank in 2022, with Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra following closely behind.

In the 2021 examination, Shruti Sharma clinched the first rank, preceded by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla, both securing top positions.

Ishita Kishore, hailing from Delhi and an alumna of Shri Ram College of Commerce, achieved the coveted All-India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services 2022.

The overall pass percentage of females has shown a rising trend, increasing from 24 per cent in 2018 and 2019 to 34 per cent in 2022.

UPSC Results: Female Representation In Recent Years

2018 -- 24%

2019 -- 24%

2020 -- 29%

2021 -- 26%

2022 -- 34%

