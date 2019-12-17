UP Varsity To Provide Free Coaching To Civil Service Aspirants Opting For Sanskrit

UPSC would announce Civil Services exam 2020 details on February 12.

In a bid to promote Sanskrit language, Uttar Pradesh's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has announced to provide free coaching to Civil Service aspirants who opt for Sanskrit language. The first batch, registration process for which would begin in 10 days, would comprise 50 students who would be selected through test and interview.

"Sanskrit language is losing its popularity. In order to promote it we have decide to launch the free coaching scheme. We had sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Parishad in this regard which has been accepted. Now we would begin the coaching program with 50 students," Professor Murli Manohar Pathak, Head of Sanskrit Department, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University told NDTV.

"Selection to the coaching programme would be through test and interview. Applications would be invited from candidates in offline mode. Candidates have to fill and submit the applications at the university," he said.

Under the free coaching programme, candidates will be taught for two hours, 3 pm to 5 pm. The programme aims to cover the syllabus of UPSC Civil Services exam and the Uttar Pradesh PCS exam, said Professor Murli Manohar Pathak.

"University faculty would provide the coaching and if required we will bring experts to cater to the needs of candidates," the Sanskrit Department Head added.

Meanwhile, UPSC, the central service recruiter, would announce Civil Services exam 2020 details on February 12. The preliminary exam would be held on May 31.

Uttar Pradesh PCS prelims was held on December 15.

