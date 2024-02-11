UPSC Civil Service Examination 2024 Notification To Be Out On February 14

UPSC CSE 2024: Preliminary exam is slated for May 26, while Mains will take place on October 19.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to issue the official notification for the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2024 on February 14. The notification will include details about the age criteria, eligibility requirements, exam format, and key dates.

The exam calendar, released earlier, outlined the schedule, mentioning that the CSE 2024 notification would be out on February 14. The online registration is likely to begin on the same day, with a deadline for application submission set for March 5. The Preliminary exam is slated for May 26, while Mains will take place on October 19.

UPSC CSE 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 32.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates should possess a Bachelor's degree from a university recognized by either the central or state governments of India, or from educational institutions authorized by Parliament or designated as universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or hold an equivalent qualification.

UPSC CSE 2024: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, as per previous years' fees. However, women, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempt from paying fees.

UPSC CSE 2024: Exam Pattern

The Civil Services Examination comprises two stages:

Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam: It is an objective test and aims to shortlist candidates for the Main Examination.

Civil Service (Main) Exam: It includes both written and interviews and aims to select candidates for the various Services and positions.

Candidates should be cautious as negative marking applies in the multiple-choice section.

After clearing the Civil Services (Main) Exam, candidates are required to indicate their preferred services before the commencement of the personality tests (interviews).

Candidates are allowed to attempt the Civil Services Examination up to six times. However, candidates from SC/ST/OBC and PwBD categories, who meet the other eligibility criteria, are granted additional attempts.