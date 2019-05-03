Combined Defence Services Exam (II): Final Result Declared

UPSC CDS (II) 2018 Result: Know How To Check

The final result of Combined Defence Services, CDS (II) has been declared. On the basis of the written exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, a total of 100 candidates have qualified the CDS (II) 2018 exam. The merit list is available on the official website of UPSC.

Merit List

Abhishek Raj has topped the Indian Military Academy and Indian Naval Academy's merit list. Anurag Singh and 5 others have made it to the list of selected candidates for Air Force Academy.

4,729 candidates had qualified for the interview round.

The Commission had announced a total of 177 vacancies in Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

Selected candidates are eligible for admission to the 147th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course-- No. 206 F(P) Course.

