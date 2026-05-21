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UPSC Calendar 2027 Released: Check Key Dates For Civil Services, NDA And Other Major Exams

UPSC Calendar 2027 Released: The notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2027 will be released on January 13, 2027. Candidates will be able to submit their applications till February 2, 2027.

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UPSC Calendar 2027 Released: Check Key Dates For Civil Services, NDA And Other Major Exams
UPSC Calendar 2027 Released: The Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be conducted on May 23.

UPSC Calendar 2027 Released: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination calendar for 2027, providing the schedule for major recruitment exams, including Civil Services, NDA, CDS, Engineering Services, and others.

According to the UPSC Calendar 2027, the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2027 will be released on January 13, 2027. Candidates will be able to submit their applications till February 2, 2027. The Preliminary examination for CSE 2027 will be conducted on May 23, 2027, while the schedule for the Mains examination has also been outlined in the calendar.

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The Indian Forest Service (Main) exam 2027 will begin on November 21, 2027, and will continue for seven days. The National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2027 notification will be released on December 2, 2026. 

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The written examination for both will be held on April 11, 2027. For NDA-2 and CDS-2, 2027, the notification will be issued on May 12, 2027, while the exam will be conducted on September 19, 2027.

The Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2027 notification will be released on September 16, 2026. Candidates can apply till October 6, 2026. The examination will be held from January 31, 2027.

The Combined Medical Services Examination 2027 notification will be issued on March 3, 2027, and the examination will be conducted on July 18, 2027.

The UPSC calendar provides candidates with advance information about notification dates, application deadlines, and examination schedules, helping them plan their preparation strategy accordingly.

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