Advertisement

UPSC 2024 Mains To Begin On September 20, Admit Cards To Be Released Soon

The preliminary exam was held on June 16, 2024, and its result was declared on July 1.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UPSC 2024 Mains To Begin On September 20, Admit Cards To Be Released Soon
UPSC 2024 Mains: The exam is scheduled to be held from September 20 to 29.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the admit cards for the Civil Services Mains and Forest Service Examination 2024. Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear and can download their admit cards from the official website, upsc.gov.in, once they are released.

The preliminary exam was held on June 16, 2024, and its result was declared on July 1. The main exam is scheduled to be held from September 20 to 29. The examination will be conducted in two sessions: from 9am to 12pm and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm

On September 20, the Essay (Paper I) will be conducted in the forenoon session, with no paper in the afternoon session.  

On September 21, General Studies-I (Paper II) will be conducted in the forenoon session, and General Studies-II (Paper III) in the afternoon session.  

On September 22, General Studies-III (Paper IV) will take place in the forenoon session, and General Studies-IV (Paper V) in the afternoon session.

UPSC CSE 2024: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination Structure

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consists of two objective-type (multiple-choice) papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2, with a maximum of 400 marks in total. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by candidates who qualify for the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted towards their final ranking.

UPSC CSE 2024: Civil Services (Main): Examination Structure

The Civil Services (Main) Examination includes a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The written examination consists of nine conventional essay-type papers, with two papers being qualifying in nature. Marks from all compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and the Interview/Personality Test will be considered for final ranking.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UPSC Mains, UPSC News 2024, Upsc Mains 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Check List Of Updated Exam Cities For GATE 2025
UPSC 2024 Mains To Begin On September 20, Admit Cards To Be Released Soon
CBSE Issues Guidelines For Admitting Children with Special Needs
Next Article
CBSE Issues Guidelines For Admitting Children with Special Needs
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;