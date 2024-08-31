UPSC 2024 Mains To Begin On September 20, Admit Cards To Be Released Soon

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the admit cards for the Civil Services Mains and Forest Service Examination 2024. Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear and can download their admit cards from the official website, upsc.gov.in, once they are released.

The preliminary exam was held on June 16, 2024, and its result was declared on July 1. The main exam is scheduled to be held from September 20 to 29. The examination will be conducted in two sessions: from 9am to 12pm and from 2.30pm to 5.30pm

On September 20, the Essay (Paper I) will be conducted in the forenoon session, with no paper in the afternoon session.

On September 21, General Studies-I (Paper II) will be conducted in the forenoon session, and General Studies-II (Paper III) in the afternoon session.

On September 22, General Studies-III (Paper IV) will take place in the forenoon session, and General Studies-IV (Paper V) in the afternoon session.

UPSC CSE 2024: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination Structure

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consists of two objective-type (multiple-choice) papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2, with a maximum of 400 marks in total. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by candidates who qualify for the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted towards their final ranking.

UPSC CSE 2024: Civil Services (Main): Examination Structure

The Civil Services (Main) Examination includes a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The written examination consists of nine conventional essay-type papers, with two papers being qualifying in nature. Marks from all compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and the Interview/Personality Test will be considered for final ranking.